COPS/Metro hosts press conference in opposition to Proposition B on November ballot

SAN ANTONIO – The nonprofit organization COPS/Metro hosted a press conference on Thursday in opposition to Proposition B, which appears on the November election ballot.

The press conference was held on the steps of San Antonio City Hall.

​Proposition B could provide funding for a downtown San Antonio Spurs arena, contingent upon voter approval. Approximately $310 million would go toward the arena’s projected price tag of $1.3 billion.

The proposition would raise an existing tax on hotels and rental cars, respectively, to generate the funds. If voters approve, the tax could be used to raise about $192 million for the downtown arena.

The nonprofit opposes the use of public funds for private development, the COPS/Metro release states.

