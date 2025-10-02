Second fox found in north Bexar County this week tests positive for rabies, health officials say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A fox found in a north Bexar County neighborhood area tested positive for rabies on Thursday, according to county health officials.

The fox was found in the 27000 block of Mark Wayne — the same street, block number and neighborhood where another fox also tested positive for rabies earlier this week.

According to Bexar County health officials, a homeowner’s pet had contact with the fox that displayed “signs” of a rabies infection.

The homeowner then reported the incident to Bexar County Animal Control. Officials said the pet had its updated rabies vaccination. The homeowner has also taken the necessary precautions with their veterinarian, the county said.

Health officials said that the rabies case announced on Thursday is the 16th in Bexar County so far this year.

The county continues to encourage residents to take the following precautions:

Avoiding contact with wildlife and unknown animals

People bitten, scratched, or exposed to a rabid animal should immediately wash the wound with soap and water and talk to a healthcare provider

The location of the rabid animal, if known, should be reported as soon as possible

Pet owners should ensure their dogs and cats have their rabies vaccinations

According to the county news release, Bexar County Animal Care is hosting a free rabies vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Bexar-Bulverde Fire Department, located at 23103 Bulverde Road.

