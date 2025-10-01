Fox tests positive for rabies, Bexar County health officials say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Public Health Department confirmed a fox tested positive for rabies on Tuesday.

County health officials said a homeowner saw the fox behaving abnormally on their north Bexar County property located in the 27000 block of Mark Wayne.

According to the county, the homeowner killed the fox and reported the incident to Bexar County Animal Control.

A test conducted by the Texas Department of State Health Services determined that the fox had rabies, but it did not interact with any other humans or pets.

Health officials said rabies is most often transmitted by rabid animal bites. Additionally, rabies can be transmitted when a rabid animal’s saliva touches a human or mammal’s eyes, nose, mouth or a break in the skin.

“Thankfully no human contact was involved in this positive rabies incident,” Bexar County Public Health Department Director Dr. Andrea Guerrero said in a statement. “However, wild animals such as foxes and raccoons can infect pets. It underscores the importance of ensuring that all dogs and cats are vaccinated against the rabies virus. I encourage Bexar County residents to reach out to Bexar County Animal Care for information on how to access resources for rabies vaccination.”

The county said this week’s rabies case is the 15th in Bexar County so far this year. Bexar County health officials are encouraging residents to take the following precautions:

Avoiding contact with wildlife and unknown animals

People bitten, scratched, or exposed to a rabid animal should immediately wash the wound with soap and water and talk to a healthcare provider

The location of the rabid animal, if known, should be reported as soon as possible

Pet owners should ensure their dogs and cats have their rabies vaccinations

