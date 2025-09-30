‘You can always do it in life’: 9-year-old celebrates end of cancer journey

SAN ANTONIO – In the garden of CHRISTUS Children’s Hospital, dozens of people recently gathered to celebrate the end of a painful and emotional journey.

The bell toll echoed off the concrete steps. Penelope Cruz, 9, waited more than a year to hear that sound.

“It was very hard to take the pain, and I always, I just felt bad,” she said.

The moment marked the end of her cancer journey.

“We sacrificed and missed a lot,” said Monica Martinez, Penelope’s mother. “No more, like, thoughts at night that she’s not going to be okay because she beat it.”

Several families had posters and customized jerseys honoring childhood cancer patients.

Blood Cancer United, formerly known as the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, passed out paper lanterns to everyone in attendance.

The lanterns, which are a staple of the annual Light The Night walk, come in three colors:

Yellow: To honor someone who died from cancer

White: For cancer patients and survivors

Red: To support the search for a cure

Penelope and two other children had the honor of carrying the white lanterns.

They are survivors, and their journeys have not been easy.

“It’s very hard, but you can always do it in life,” said Penelope, wiping away tears.

Join KSAT and KSAT Community for an evening of hope, remembrance and support at Blood Cancer United’s Light The Night.

Light the Night San Antonio will take place on Saturday, Oct. 11, at The Rock at La Cantera.

The event, organized by Blood Cancer United (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society), starts at 6 p.m. and invites families, friends and supporters to join in solidarity and inspiration.

