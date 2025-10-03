Skip to main content
Local News

NISD confirms no weapon found, no shots fired on Clark High School campus, district says

According to a district spokesperson, all students and staff members are safe

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Exterior shot of Clark High School. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A Northside Independent School District spokesperson confirmed no shots were fired and no weapons were found in the area of two of its campuses on Friday.

Clark High School and Locke Hill Elementary were placed on lockdown due to a person who had fled from authorities outside Clark High School.

However, the district said the lockdown has since been lifted.

The spokesperson also told KSAT that a person is in custody.

All students and staff members are safe, according to the district.

