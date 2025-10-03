NISD confirms no weapon found, no shots fired on Clark High School campus, district says

SAN ANTONIO – A Northside Independent School District spokesperson confirmed no shots were fired and no weapons were found in the area of two of its campuses on Friday.

Clark High School and Locke Hill Elementary were placed on lockdown due to a person who had fled from authorities outside Clark High School.

However, the district said the lockdown has since been lifted.

The spokesperson also told KSAT that a person is in custody.

All students and staff members are safe, according to the district.

