NISD confirms no weapon found, no shots fired on Clark High School campus, district says According to a district spokesperson, all students and staff members are safe Exterior shot of Clark High School. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A Northside Independent School District spokesperson confirmed no shots were fired and no weapons were found in the area of two of its campuses on Friday.
Clark High School and Locke Hill Elementary were placed on lockdown due to a person who had fled from authorities outside Clark High School.
However, the district said the lockdown has since been lifted.
The spokesperson also told KSAT that a person is in custody.
All students and staff members are safe, according to the district.
Read also
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Rocky Garza headshot
Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.