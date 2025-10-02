16-year-old arrested on UT San Antonio campus, accused of possessing stolen firearm, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said it has arrested a 16-year-old boy after a Thursday morning pursuit that ended on the University of Texas at San Antonio campus.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, multiple officers witnessed the teenager commit multiple traffic violations just after 9 a.m. while driving northbound on the West Loop 1604 North access road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

However, police said, the teenager refused to pull over.

During SAPD’s pursuit, the report stated that the 16-year-old entered the UT San Antonio campus — specifically the Tobin Avenue Garage located near Fred Cook Road and Margaret Tobin Avenue — where he parked the vehicle and fled on foot.

At approximately 9:50 a.m., UT San Antonio sent out an alert to students to “avoid” the Tobin Avenue Garage due to “police activity.”

With the assistance of UT San Antonio’s police department, San Antonio police said they were able to find the teenager. Upon returning to the teen’s vehicle, authorities said they discovered a stolen firearm and multiple controlled substances in the car.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with evading arrest, possessing a prohibited weapon and marijuana possession, SAPD said in its report.

No injuries were reported during any point of SAPD’s pursuit or the teenager’s arrest, the department said.

