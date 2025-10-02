Man hospitalized after road rage shooting on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man was hospitalized, and a suspect is on the run after a shooting stemming from road rage on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD officers had responded to a shooting call just after 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4800 block of USAA Boulevard. Police said the man had driven away in an attempt to relocate to a safer area.

The man told officers that the driver of a tan or gold colored Chevrolet sedan had suddenly attempted to cut off his vehicle.

A preliminary SAPD report states that the sedan driver also brake-checked the man, which almost caused a collision.

The sedan driver and the 20-year-old man eventually ended up beside each other in the 9000 block of Fredericksburg Road, the report said.

SAPD said that the sedan driver then fired a gunshot at the man’s vehicle and hit the rear driver’s side door. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the area of his left leg and buttocks.

The sedan driver fled and has not been located, according to police.

The 20-year-old man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

