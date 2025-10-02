2 facing capital murder charges in connection with death of adopted son, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are facing capital murder charges in connection with the death of their 10-year-old adopted son, San Antonio police announced Wednesday.

Around 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 24, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive child at a home in the 5600 block of Cielo Ranch on the Northeast Side. The child was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Recommended Videos

Christina Miranda, 32, and Jonathan Miranda, 34, who are the guardians of the child, were both arrested Wednesday without incident at a nearby residence, police said.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the adopted son as 10-year-old Michael Miranda. His cause of death is still under investigation.

According to police, Michael Miranda suffered clear signs of trauma and abuse from the past year.

Police said the medical examiner found injuries on Michael Miranda’s body, including fractures that appeared to be healing at different stages, along with contusions.

Police said they also obtained video footage of the alleged abuse.

Michael Miranda is adopted but still biologically related to Christina and Jonathon Miranda, police said. Their exact relationship is unclear.

Neither Christina nor Jonathon Miranda said anything to reporters on Wednesday as officers separately walked them to cars outside Public Safety Headquarters.

Other children in the home are being investigated for signs of physical trauma and abuse, police said. They did not say how many children were also in the home.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: