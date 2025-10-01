Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino to reopen Friday after shooting that killed 2, injured 5

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino will reopen to guests on Friday, nearly a week after a man opened fire at the casino, killing two and injuring five others.

The casino and hotel will reopen to guests at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3, according to a Facebook post from the casino.

“As we reopen, we are committed to supporting our team, our guests and are grateful for the strength of our community,” the post said. “We look forward to seeing everyone.”

The casino has been temporarily closed since the shooting.

Background

The Justice of the Peace confirmed to KSAT that Marcus Antley, a retired U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent, and Alicia Sanchez, a Dimmit County resident, were the two people killed in the shooting late Saturday.

Keryan Jones, 34, was arrested Sunday on two counts of capital murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting.

He fled the scene but was apprehended hours later in Wilson County and later extradited to Maverick County, where Eagle Pass is located.

Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber told KSAT on Monday that Jones’ bond totals $4.5 million: $1.5 million per capital murder charge, and $300,000 per aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

