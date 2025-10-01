Man caught with stolen gun, silencer inside Methodist Hospital, SAPD says

San Antonio police said David Crenshaw, 65, was arrested and accused of unlawfully carrying a weapon at the Methodist Hospital location on the Northwest Side.

San Antonio police arrested a man on Monday morning after they say he brought a pistol to Methodist Hospital at the Medical Center, according to a police report.

A hospital employee told police they saw David Mark Crenshaw, 66, carry what she believed was a rifle in front of the hospital’s coffee shop.

When an officer tried to stop Crenshaw, he ran away. The police report states an officer found him at a bus stop on Medical Drive, which runs along the northwest side of the hospital.

An SAPD officer noted Crenshaw had a rifle case wrapped in clothes.

Inside that case, officers found a pistol, which the report described as a long gun with an arm brace and a silencer attached to the muzzle of the gun.

After searching through state and federal databases, SAPD said the gun was flagged as stolen.

An officer found THC oil vials in the backpack Crenshaw was carrying, according to the report.

“Earlier today, one of our employees witnessed suspicious activity on our campus and reported it to our security team,” said Methodist Healthcare spokesperson Ashley Funkhouser in an emailed statement to KSAT. “We are deeply grateful to the San Antonio Police Department, who responded quickly and resolved the situation without any disruption to patient care.”

Records show Crenshaw is facing several felony charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a weapon in a prohibited place and drug possession.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.