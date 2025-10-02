Man sustains life-threatening injuries in West Side stabbing, SAPD says

Officers were dispatched just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday to the 1600 block of Elvira Street.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a stabbing on the West Side that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Upon arrival, police said they found a 34-year-old man semi-conscious on a couch inside the home with injuries to his right collarbone, neck and possibly chest.

The man may have suffered multiple stab wounds, but heavy bleeding made it difficult to determine the exact number, police said. He was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Police said two other people were inside the home and called 911, but they have not been cooperating with investigators in the case.

It is unclear if the stabbing occurred at the home or elsewhere. Officers are working to piece together what happened, SAPD said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

