Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after East Side crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

Around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the crash in the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

A 68-year-old pedestrian was attempting to cross the street in an area that was not marked off as a crosswalk, according to a San Antonio Police Department preliminary report.

The driver of a Nissan Rouge was making a left turn from Pecan Valley Drive onto Martin Luther King Drive when they struck the pedestrian, police said. The driver remained on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

