Local News

Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after East Side crash, SAPD says

The crash happened Wednesday morning in the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Drive

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Police lights and sirens (Copyright 2024 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

Around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the crash in the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

A 68-year-old pedestrian was attempting to cross the street in an area that was not marked off as a crosswalk, according to a San Antonio Police Department preliminary report.

The driver of a Nissan Rouge was making a left turn from Pecan Valley Drive onto Martin Luther King Drive when they struck the pedestrian, police said. The driver remained on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

