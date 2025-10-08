Pretrial hearing gets tense ahead of trial for 3 ex-SAPD officers charged in Melissa Perez’s death

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A pretrial hearing grew heated Wednesday as attorneys sparred over key issues ahead of the trial for three former San Antonio police officers charged in the death of Melissa Perez.

On June 23, 2023, Perez, 46, experienced a mental health crisis inside her Southwest Side apartment when SAPD body camera footage showed she was fatally shot by SAPD officers Eleazar Alejandro, Alfred Flores and Nathaniel Villalobos.

The case drew widespread attention and sparked debate over police response protocols.

Alejandro, Flores and Villalobos each face charges in connection with Perez’s death. All three officers have since been removed from the force.

Defense attorneys argued with prosecutors over which evidence and legal arguments should be allowed during the trial. Among the issues discussed was a federal judge’s recent decision to dismiss a civil lawsuit against the officers — a ruling the defense wants jurors to hear about. Prosecutors opposed that motion.

“It would be a complete miscarriage of justice if these men were convicted after a federal judge looked at the videos and found there was reasonable action to dismiss,” defense attorney Mario Del Prado said in court on Wednesday.

Defense attorneys also objected to any discussion of the Castle Doctrine, or “protection of property” laws, during the trial. They argued it is irrelevant to the facts of the case.

Attorney Nico LaHood told the court the case could have broader implications for how law enforcement is trained and held accountable.

“It is not the standard they want to set with that community and law enforcement,” LaHood said.

Defense lawyers further accused the City of San Antonio and the San Antonio Police Department of placing a “gag order” on employees, preventing them from speaking to the defense.

Judge Ron Rangel, who is presiding over the case, clarified that no such gag order was issued.

Rangel also did not rule yet on the motions mentioned in court on Wednesday.

The trial, which is expected to last several weeks, will be watched closely. If found guilty, Alejandro and Flores face up to life in prison while Villalobos faces up to 20 years in prison.

Jury selection is set to begin on Thursday. Opening statements are expected on Friday.

