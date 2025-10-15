County Judge Peter Sakai to speak at State of the County event with Spurs, rodeo officials

San Antonio Spurs and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo at the Frost Bank Center

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai will speak at a State of the County breakfast with Spurs and rodeo officials.

The event is hosted by the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Sakai will make opening remarks at the event, according to a news release. A moderated panel will follow with Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO R.C. Buford and San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo CEO Cody Davenport.

