Historic First Baptist Church of San Antonio marks 100th anniversary

SAN ANTONIO – First Baptist Church of San Antonio marked a historic milestone Sunday as hundreds gathered to celebrate the centennial of its downtown sanctuary.

The iconic building, completed in 1925 at a cost of $267,000, has served as a cornerstone of faith and community in the heart of San Antonio for 100 years.

Webb Hall at the First Baptist Church of San Antonio. The church celebrated its 100th anniversary on Sunday, October 26, 2025. (KSAT 12)

The sanctuary has hosted notable figures, including evangelist Billy Graham, who preached there in 1946, and President Harry Truman, who visited in 1948.

Community members joined in afternoon festivities that featured a blend of history and family entertainment. Visitors explored historical displays, participated in a scavenger hunt, and viewed an exhibition of 1920s Model-T automobiles provided by the Texas T-Party club.

Family takes a photo in a 1920s-era car at the 100th anniversary of the First Baptist Church of San Antonio on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (KSAT 12)

Church members prepared vintage desserts for guests, while video testimonies from former pastors played throughout the venue.

The centennial culminated in an evening worship service, featuring the same choral call to worship performed at the sanctuary’s dedication in 1925.

A massed choir of current and former singers premiered a specially commissioned anthem, while a video retrospective chronicled the sanctuary’s century of service to the community.