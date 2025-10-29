KSAT Q&A: Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones discusses city’s response to pause in SNAP benefits

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined KSAT’s Q&A segment on Tuesday to discuss the city’s efforts to help residents affected by the pause in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Jones said about 35,000 SNAP recipients could be affected by the pause on Nov. 1, and the city is coordinating with local businesses to provide assistance.

“I’ve spent a good chunk of the day on the phone with some business leaders and saying, ‘Hey, we’re very concerned about what may happen with, again, the freeze, the pause in the benefits,’” Jones said.

She also thanked local businesses, including Frost Bank, the San Antonio Spurs, H-E-B and USAA for pledging donations totaling more than $500,000.

Jones also reminded residents that city-owned utilities CPS Energy and San Antonio Water System are ready to work with federal workers, military members and others affected by the government shutdown and SNAP freeze.

Jones urged people to be proactive and contact the utilities if they need help.

