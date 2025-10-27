Residents brace for pause in SNAP benefits, turn to San Antonio Food Bank for help

SAN ANTONIO – At the San Antonio Food Bank, volunteers placed hundreds of bags and boxes in trunks on Monday to make sure families have food on the table.

“You struggle every day even with just paying the bills to try to get ahead,” recipient Linda Moon said.

Moon is one of the 284,000 Bexar County residents who uses Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the federal food benefits will not go out on Nov. 1 because the “well has run dry” on funding amid the government shutdown.

Moon expects to make visits to the food bank more often.

“It is a little nerve-wracking,” recipient Valerie Noriega said. “(I’m) trying not to worry about how we’re going to make it.”

Noriega is unemployed and trying to find a job to support her family. The added pressure of figuring out how to feed them is stressful.

“It’s a little upsetting because it does help a lot for our family,” she said. “I have three kids and a grandbaby.”

Eric Cooper, CEO and president of the San Antonio Food Bank, said he is prepared to “empty the warehouse” to ensure food needs are met during the ongoing federal shutdown.

“I’m very, very grateful for the help that we as citizens get,” Moon said.

