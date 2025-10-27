TELL US: How will the suspension of SNAP benefits affect your family?

Millions of people across Texas could see their food assistance benefits delayed November 1 if the federal government shutdown persists.

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has posted a notice on its website stating that federal food aid will not go out on Nov. 1.

The new notice comes after the Trump administration said it would not tap roughly $5 billion in contingency funds to keep benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as SNAP, flowing into November, according to the Associated Press. That program helps about one in eight Americans buy groceries.

“Bottom line, the well has run dry,” the USDA notice says. “At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 01. We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats.”

If your family relies on SNAP or any other federal food aid, we want to hear from you. How would the discontinuation of these benefits impact your daily life? Consider factors such as housing, food security, and healthcare.

Leave your name and contact information if you would like to be contacted by KSAT for a story.

