KSAT 12 may be unavailable on YouTube TV starting Oct. 31

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT programming on YouTube TV could be affected by a carriage dispute between Google and Disney.

YouTube TV may remove KSAT from the service starting Friday, as the current carriage deal between Google and Disney expires Thursday, Oct. 31, at 10:59 p.m. CDT.

Google is the parent company of YouTube TV, and Disney owns ABC and ESPN.

KSAT is an affiliate of ABC, and in no way has input on this decision.

The outage would affect ABC-specific shows available to watch on KSAT, such as “Monday Night Football,” “Dancing with the Stars,” and “High Potential,” as well as KSAT newscasts and shows, like “Texas Eats” and “SA Live.”

KSAT remains available over the air with an antenna, and viewers can watch KSAT’s newscasts and original content for free on KSAT Plus and KSAT.com.