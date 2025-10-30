KSAT Q&A: CEO of San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo discusses Prop A as early voting underway
SAN ANTONIO – Cody Davenport, Executive Director and CEO of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, joined the KSAT Q&A on Wednesday to discuss Proposition A as early voting is underway.
Early voting ends on Friday, Oct. 31, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Proposition A would provide funding for the East Side area and infrastructure for the rodeo.
“Rodeo is ready to go year-round,” Davenport said.
In what he calls a “western industry,” akin to Fort Worth or Las Vegas, Davenport believes the rodeo can expand to offer year-round services and events.
He said the passing of Proposition A would provide the city with “competitive facilities” that will attract events and visitors.
Davenport also spoke about the possibility to give the East Side location a greater sense of cohesive identify with new infrastructure.
