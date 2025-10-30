Somerset ISD music teacher named KSAT’s Educator of the Month

VON ORMY, Texas – Music has a unique way of bringing people together, and at Barrera Veterans Elementary School, Mr. Juan Saldana is credited with uniting the school community through the power of music.

Saldana, who has taught for nearly 20 years, was recently surprised with KSAT’s Educator of the Month Award during the Somerset Independent School District’s homecoming week.

The surprise celebration featured a special appearance by the Somerset Junior High Mariachi, “Azul del Cielo,” who serenaded Saldana as staff and students cheered.

“I am super surprised. This came out of nowhere. I had no idea,” said Saldana.

Saldana also received a gift card from Firstmark Credit Union.

Barrera Veterans Elementary School Principal Ana Cantu said the recognition was well-deserved.

“Mr. Saldana is incredibly passionate about what he does,” Cantu said. “To have him recognized for the work that he loves to do is just amazing. I’m really proud.”

Now in his second year at the elementary school, Saldana has created several new opportunities for students to experience music firsthand.

Saldana has launched clubs, including a piano club, a ukulele club, a show choir, and an ensemble called Notas Alegres—or “Joyful Notes.”

“Music gives students a chance to be creative,” Saldana said. “They’re not just learning to sing. They’re learning to read and write music, and to play instruments.”

Saldana’s own love for music began in high school as a member of the Holmes High School marching band. His career later took him to several districts, including the Pearsall Independent School and the Throckmorton Independent School District, before he found his calling in elementary education.

“I like being in his class because of what he teaches us,” said fourth-grade student Ariyanah Peña. “He likes to do music for us and help us learn.”

“These kids are like sponges,” Saldana said. “I’m filling their glass for the first time with a love of music. I want them to grow up with that same passion.”

