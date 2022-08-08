KSAT 12′s Educator of the Month Contest

One educator will be selected each month throughout the contest and receive a $500 Visa gift card presented by Firstmark Credit Union.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you have a favorite teacher or educator who goes above and beyond in the classroom?

On Monday, Aug. 8, KSAT 12 is launching a new Educator of the Month Contest for our K-12 educators within the KSAT 12 viewing area.

From August 8, 2022 until May 31, 2022, a judging panel will determine which nominated educators will receive the title of Educator of the Month.

One educator will be selected each month throughout the contest and receive a $500 Visa gift card presented by Firstmark Credit Union.

To nominate an educator, please fill out the form shown below. Entries will appear on the ballot once they are approved.

You can read the official rules here.

Teachers, parents and students, sign up for the free KSAT Kids newsletter for family-friendly and educational content to your inbox twice a month.