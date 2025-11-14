Skip to main content
Local News

Driver crashes into West Side home after collision at intersection, SAPD says

No injuries have been reported

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a driver crashed into a West Side home on Friday after a collision with another car.

The initial crash happened at the intersection of West Cesar Chavez Boulevard and South San Gabriel Avenue, located near San Fernando Street.

A driver heading eastbound on Cesar Chavez attempted to pass through the intersection when a northbound driver on San Gabriel ran a stop sign, SAPD said.

The collision caused the eastbound vehicle to crash into a home, police stated.

No one was at the home when the crash happened. However, the department said there was some damage to a wall.

The driver who allegedly ran the stop could be issued a citation, depending on whether a witness provides footage of the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

