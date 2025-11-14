Driver crashes into West Side home after collision at intersection, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a driver crashed into a West Side home on Friday after a collision with another car.

The initial crash happened at the intersection of West Cesar Chavez Boulevard and South San Gabriel Avenue, located near San Fernando Street.

A driver heading eastbound on Cesar Chavez attempted to pass through the intersection when a northbound driver on San Gabriel ran a stop sign, SAPD said.

The collision caused the eastbound vehicle to crash into a home, police stated.

No one was at the home when the crash happened. However, the department said there was some damage to a wall.

The driver who allegedly ran the stop could be issued a citation, depending on whether a witness provides footage of the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

