Gov. Abbott designates Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has designated the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations, according to a news release.

This designation prohibits the groups from acquiring land in Texas and authorizes “heightened enforcement against both organizations and their affiliates.”

“The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world,’” Abbott said in the release.

In his proclamation, Abbott named CAIR as a “co-conspirator in one of the largest successful prosecutions of terrorism financing in United States history.”

Established in 1994 in Washington, D.C., CAIR’s proclaimed mission is to “enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims,” according to their website.

Last year, the organization sued Abbott for his actions against pro-Palestinian student groups and critics of Israel on Texas campuses.

