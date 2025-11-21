San Antonio Spurs players give back at Thanksgiving community events this week

November 19, 2025, San Antonio, TX: San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell and his mother Cynthia serve children at the Eastside Boys & Girls Club in San Antonio, Texas Wednesday, November 19, 2025. (Photo by Reginald Thomas II/San Antonio Spurs)

SAN ANTONIO – The holiday season is close at hand, and the San Antonio Spurs are giving back at various community events.

Local basketball players like De’Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell are hosting meal givebacks for families in need, according to a press release.

Here’s more about each event:

Devin Vassell

Devin Vassell hosted a sit-down meal at a Boys and Girls Club this week, the Spurs said

The Eastside Clubhouse Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio had a holiday sit-down meal, where Vassell spent the day talking with the children and participating in craft activities.

Plus, some had the opportunity to get autographs from the Spurs athlete.

The experience wrapped up with each child receiving a $50 gift card to take home for the holidays.

Harrison Barnes

Harrison and Brittney Barnes brought joy to H-E-B shoppers on the East Side as they geared up for Thanksgiving.

At checkout, 100 to 200 families at the H-E-B on Houston Street learned not only that they would not have to pay for their purchases, but also that they would receive an additional H-E-B gift card to help with future holiday food expenses.

The gift cards were worth $200 to $400 each, the Spurs said.

The Barnes family bought $40,000 total in gift cards.

De’Aaron Fox

De’Aaron Fox and his family headed to the Harlandale Independent School District to distribute essentials before the holidays begin.

This included turkeys and non-perishable food items, the Spurs said.

“I just love giving,” he said. “I just love being able to put a smile on people’s faces. We’re in a very fortunate position to be able to do that.”

Locals got to meet the Fox family in person, share conversation and take photos.