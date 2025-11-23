Skip to main content
Local News

$65,000 worth of heroin seized in I-10 traffic stop, Seguin police say

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Andres Teijeda Valencia (Guadalupe County)

SEGUIN, Texas – More than two pounds of black tar heroin were found during a traffic stop Friday night on Interstate 10, Seguin police said in a social media post.

Police said a traffic stop was performed on a truck just before 10 p.m. near Mile Marker 613, just after the intersection with U.S. Highway 90, for multiple violations.

During the course of the stop, police deployed a K9, which they said alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.

Along with the heroin, which has an estimated street value of $65,000, police said they also found THC products and a semi-automatic handgun.

The 24-year-old driver, Andres Teijeda Valencia, was arrested and charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

