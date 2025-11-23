Marijuana, guns, more than 100 THC vapes discovered in vehicle speeding through San Antonio school zone, DPS says

More than 100 THC cartridges and multiple handguns were recovered during a traffic stop on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – Weapons and drugs, including more than 100 THC vape cartridges, were recovered from a vehicle speeding in a San Antonio school zone, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a social media post.

The department said a trooper stopped the vehicle, which was occupied by three males, for speeding through a school zone Thursday morning.

After searching the vehicle, the post said that trooper discovered:

More than 100 THC vape cartridges

258 grams of THC

4.91 ounces of marijuana

Multiple handguns

While it is not illegal to possess THC vape pens, Senate Bill 2024, which went into effect on Sept. 1, outlawed selling vapes containing THC and other hemp-derived cannabinoids.

The three men were taken into custody, the post said.

Additional information about the incident, such as the charges the men face, was not immediately available.

