Local News

Marijuana, guns, more than 100 THC vapes discovered in vehicle speeding through San Antonio school zone, DPS says

3 adult males were taken into custody, according to a social media post

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

More than 100 THC cartridges and multiple handguns were recovered during a traffic stop on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

SAN ANTONIO – Weapons and drugs, including more than 100 THC vape cartridges, were recovered from a vehicle speeding in a San Antonio school zone, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a social media post.

The department said a trooper stopped the vehicle, which was occupied by three males, for speeding through a school zone Thursday morning.

After searching the vehicle, the post said that trooper discovered:

  • More than 100 THC vape cartridges
  • 258 grams of THC
  • 4.91 ounces of marijuana
  • Multiple handguns

While it is not illegal to possess THC vape pens, Senate Bill 2024, which went into effect on Sept. 1, outlawed selling vapes containing THC and other hemp-derived cannabinoids.

The three men were taken into custody, the post said.

Additional information about the incident, such as the charges the men face, was not immediately available.

