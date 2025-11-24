Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner anticipates record-breaking year amid greater community need

SAN ANTONIO – Volunteers are working around the clock to prepare what will be the largest Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner, with plans to serve nearly 30,000 people this Thursday.

The annual San Antonio tradition, which began in 1979 when restaurant owner Raul Jimenez sought to feed elderly and less fortunate residents, has grown to become one of the largest Thanksgiving benefits in the country.

“This is what one man started, but it’s now a San Antonio tradition,” said Patricia Jimenez, daughter of Raul Jimenez Sr.

This year’s event will serve approximately 29,000 people in person and deliver meals to 4,600 homebound residents, marking the largest attendance in the dinner’s history.

The preparation effort has scaled up significantly to meet increased demand.

Organizers have purchased 678 turkeys this year, up from 550 in 2024.

“When you hear the desperation in people’s voices, you realize that there’s going to be a greater need,” Jimenez said.

About 4,000 volunteers will work throughout the week to prepare the massive feast.

“We’ve got all kinds of volunteers coming from across the city,” said Tracey Wright-Grabatin, a volunteer coordinator. “It takes a village to make this happen.”

The event, which provides a free Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings, has become a cornerstone of community service in San Antonio.

“It is so amazing to see people give their time to come and help and serve the greater good,” said volunteer Dani Sales. “Every year our volunteer pool gets bigger and bigger.”

For the Jimenez family, the growing attendance and volunteer numbers are a strong indicator that Raul would be happy with their current mission.

“That was his goal, to always do more, to serve more,” Patricia Jimenez said. “He and my mom would be absolutely delighted that the community continues to come together.”