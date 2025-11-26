KSAT Q&A: Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones discusses North Side raid, rainbow crosswalk removal order

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined the KSAT Q&A on Tuesday to discuss a recent North Side raid and the order for the removal of San Antonio’s rainbow crosswalk.

On Nov. 16, a multiple-agency operation left more than 150 people detained. The Department of Homeland Security said dozens of those arrested were connected to Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang.

Jones said she sent a letter to the FBI’s acting chief for additional information on the raid.

“We have to balance public safety and public trust, right, and that requires transparency,” she said.

Jones said the community deserves answers to basic questions, such as how many of those arrested were U.S. citizens or had a criminal record.

Jones also commented on the possible legal action that Pride San Antonio mentioned taking regarding the state order for removal of the city’s rainbow crosswalk.

She said that as a “private entity,” the organization should be free to exercise their legal rights over the issue.

“As the chief elected officer in the city, I have a duty to ensure that we are considering all factors in this,” Jones said in regard to a possible state and federal funding cut for noncompliance.