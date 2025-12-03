UTSA professor explains Trump’s pardoning of Texas Congressman Cuellar, and what it means for upcoming election

SAN ANTONIO – In an unexpected move, President Donald Trump announced that he will pardon U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) and his wife, Imelda, on Wednesday. The couple faced federal bribery charges related to alleged dealings with Azerbaijan.

Trump said he made the decision because Cuellar had spoken out against the Biden administration’s border policies. The pardon eliminates what had been a major vulnerability for the Laredo-area Democrat as he prepares for a challenging re-election campaign next year.

“It’s truly surprising,” Jon Taylor, a political science professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), told KSAT. “It’s a really weird situation in which you would think President Trump would be supportive of a Republican.”

The pardon absolves Cuellar of potential prosecution related to the allegations that he and his wife accepted nearly $600,000 in bribes from Azerbaijan in 2024.

The case had drawn significant attention because it bypassed the traditional pardon petition process.

“In this case, it basically absolves the person of the crimes that they’ve been accused of or have committed and been convicted in a court of law,” Taylor said. “Basically, what it means is that Congressman Cuellar will no longer face any sort of potential prosecution for the crimes that he was accused of.”

Political implications

The timing of the pardon could significantly impact the upcoming election cycle.

“You’ve got Cuellar, who you would think is vulnerable, but maybe not as vulnerable now because this was the biggest thing that was impeding him,” Taylor noted.

Cuellar filed for re-election on Wednesday. He responded to the presidential pardon on social media.

“I want to thank President Trump for his tremendous leadership and for taking the time to look at the facts. I thank God for standing with my family and I during this difficult time. This decision clears the air and lets us move forward for South Texas. This pardon gives us a clean slate. The noise is gone. The work remains. And I intend to meet it head on. Thank you Mr. President, God bless you, and God bless the United States of America.” Congressman Henry Cuellar

The unusual alliance between the former Republican president and the Democratic congressman highlights the complex political dynamics surrounding immigration policy and border security in Texas.

The pardon removes what had been a key Republican talking point against Cuellar as he faces a strong GOP challenger in the upcoming election.

