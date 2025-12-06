SAPD officer suspended after allegedly stalking ex-girlfriend, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer has been suspended following his arrest for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend, according to records obtained by KSAT.

Humberto Zuniga Jr., 47, faces stalking charges, Bexar County court records state.

On Nov. 19, the victim said she suspected Zuniga was following her on her way to a doctor’s appointment. She noticed him hiding behind her parked car, holding a pipe wrench, and immediately called police, the affidavit states.

Data from the Automated License Plate Reader shows Zuniga’s vehicle near the victim’s doctor’s appointment just minutes before she called 911.

The victim shared cell phone video of Zuniga intoxicated and verbally threatening her at her front door, according to the affidavit.

Records show Zuniga initiated 34 separate SAPD calls for service to the victim’s residence. The victim told police she believed these calls were intended to intimidate her.

On April 4, 2024, the North Independent School District reported that Zuniga attempted to remove their daughter from the victim’s vehicle near her school, according to records.

Zuniga also faces charges on an assault case involving the victim’s sister that happened on March 12, 2024.

The arrest affidavit says Zuniga is currently suspended from the police department.

Jail records show he was released on bond Friday.

