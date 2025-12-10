Man, 68, hospitalized after being hit by vehicle near Woodlawn Lake, police say

SAPD responds to cutting on October 22, 2023 in the 2600 block of SE Military Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A 68-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle near Woodlawn Lake, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 8:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Cincinnati Ave, just east of Woodlawn Lake Park.

Recommended Videos

Police said the man was crossing the street while not using the crosswalk when a sedan struck him.

The driver did not stop to render aid to the man, according to police.

The pedestrian had serious bodily injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

If the driver is located, SAPD said they face a charge of collision -serious bodily injury (SBI).

The crash remains under investigation.