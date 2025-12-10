Skip to main content
Clear icon
73º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Front arrives around midday. Here’s what to expect
Records: Cibolo spent $100K+ defending officer after state audit found past family violence case

Local News

Man, 68, hospitalized after being hit by vehicle near Woodlawn Lake, police say

Suspect still not caught

KSAT Digital Staff

SAPD responds to cutting on October 22, 2023 in the 2600 block of SE Military Drive. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 68-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle near Woodlawn Lake, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 8:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Cincinnati Ave, just east of Woodlawn Lake Park.

Recommended Videos

Police said the man was crossing the street while not using the crosswalk when a sedan struck him.

The driver did not stop to render aid to the man, according to police.

The pedestrian had serious bodily injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

If the driver is located, SAPD said they face a charge of collision -serious bodily injury (SBI).

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos