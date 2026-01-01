Drone footage, viewer videos capture fireworks across San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – People across San Antonio rang in 2026 with fireworks as far as the eye could see, with some capturing drone footage of the city-wide celebrations.
On KSAT Connect, viewers shared video of fireworks on the far West Side and near Edgewood.
New Year fireworks are keeping SAFD busy tonight.
San Antonio always puts on a good firework show!
Drone footage from our New years from viewer Alex Sauceda
KSAT captured drone footage of fireworks near Loop 410 and Culebra Road. In the background, fireworks could be seen for miles.
At the CelebrateSA event in downtown San Antonio, hundreds gathered to watch fireworks light up the sky behind the Tower of Americas.
Watch the video below to see fireworks from downtown San Antonio leading up to midnight.
