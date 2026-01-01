Skip to main content
Clear icon
71º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Neighbors heartbroken after body of Camila Mendoza Olmos found in NW Bexar County
Deputy who brought Whataburger to inmate, on-duty SAPD officer charged with DWI top list of 2025 law enforcement arrests
About 40 people dead and 115 injured in fire at Swiss Alpine bar during New Year’s celebration
Body identified as missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos; Death ruled a suicide, authorities say
Man killed after shooting outside West Side bar, SAPD says
Body found during search for missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos, Bexar County sheriff says
Woman charged with murder in 2024 shooting of Sonic Drive-In manager appears in court
New Texas laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2026
3 former Cibolo elementary school employees charged in connection with misconduct investigation, police say

Local News

Drone footage, viewer videos capture fireworks across San Antonio

Your photos or videos may be shared on-air or online

KSAT Digital Staff

SAN ANTONIO – People across San Antonio rang in 2026 with fireworks as far as the eye could see, with some capturing drone footage of the city-wide celebrations.

On KSAT Connect, viewers shared video of fireworks on the far West Side and near Edgewood.

Capii

New Year fireworks are keeping SAFD busy tonight.

0
Far West Side
Capii

San Antonio always puts on a good firework show!

0
Far West Side
asauced2

Drone footage from our New years from viewer Alex Sauceda

0
Edgewood

KSAT captured drone footage of fireworks near Loop 410 and Culebra Road. In the background, fireworks could be seen for miles.

At the CelebrateSA event in downtown San Antonio, hundreds gathered to watch fireworks light up the sky behind the Tower of Americas.

Fireworks light up the Tower of Americas in downtown San Antonio during the CelebrateSA New Year's Eve celebration. (KSAT)
Fireworks light up the Tower of Americas in downtown San Antonio during the CelebrateSA New Year's Eve celebration. (KSAT)

Watch the video below to see fireworks from downtown San Antonio leading up to midnight.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos