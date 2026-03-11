Cotulla city secretary arrested, charged with assault, Frio County Sheriff’s Office says

FRIO COUNTY, Texas – The Cotulla city secretary was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, according to the Frio County Sheriff’s Office.

Juanita Fonseca turned herself in to authorities, the sheriff’s office confirmed to KSAT on Tuesday.

Details regarding Fonseca’s arrest are currently unknown.

Fonseca is being held on a $2,500 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

The City of Cotulla’s website lists Fonseca as the city’s secretary.

The Dilley Police Department is investigating the case.

Additional information was not immediately available.

