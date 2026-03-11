Cotulla city secretary arrested, charged with assault, Frio County Sheriff’s Office says Juanita Fonseca turned herself in to authorities, sheriff’s office confirmed to KSAT Juanita Fonseca (Frio County Sheriff's Office) FRIO COUNTY, Texas – The Cotulla city secretary was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, according to the Frio County Sheriff’s Office.
Juanita Fonseca turned herself in to authorities, the sheriff’s office confirmed to KSAT on Tuesday.
Details regarding Fonseca’s arrest are currently unknown.
Fonseca is being held on a $2,500 bond, the sheriff’s office said.
The City of Cotulla’s
website lists Fonseca as the city’s secretary.
The Dilley Police Department is investigating the case.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Daniela Ibarra headshot
Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.
Ken Huizar headshot
Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.
SARAH SPIVEY SEVERE STORM UPDATE.mp4 ▶ 0:45 SARAH SPIVEY SEVERE STORM UPDATE.mp4 CAMP WOOD MAN DESCRIBES DRIVING THRU SEVERE STORMS ▶ 0:37 CAMP WOOD MAN DESCRIBES DRIVING THRU SEVERE STORMS ALAMO HEIGHTS NIGHT CANCELED ▶ 0:47 ALAMO HEIGHTS NIGHT CANCELED SOUTH TEXAS STORM UPDATE ▶ 0:44 SOUTH TEXAS STORM UPDATE Family fights for justice in 2022 murder case ▶ 0:45 Family fights for justice in 2022 murder case Send us your questions about danger in the classroom ▶ 0:48 Send us your questions about danger in the classroom La tradición de las medallas que anuncia la llegada de Fiesta en San Antonio ▶ 2:28 La tradición de las medallas que anuncia la llegada de Fiesta en San Antonio Questions about self-driving cars rise after one blocked an ambulance responding to Austin shooting ▶ 1:16 Questions about self-driving cars rise after one blocked an ambulance responding to Austin shooting Watching for Storms West of San Antonio ▶ 0:43 Watching for Storms West of San Antonio El uniforme de los Texas Cavaliers: Tradición que camina con Fiesta ▶ 3:29 El uniforme de los Texas Cavaliers: Tradición que camina con Fiesta San Antonio couple stops swerving car, helps save unconscious driver on Loop 410 ▶ 2:01 San Antonio couple stops swerving car, helps save unconscious driver on Loop 410 Videos show what led to ICE shooting of San Antonio man on South Padre Island last year ▶ 2:37 Videos show what led to ICE shooting of San Antonio man on South Padre Island last year Rescue prompts new pet safety initiative ▶ 0:46 Rescue prompts new pet safety initiative 1 dead, 1 injured in West Side apartment shooting, SAPD says ▶ 0:33 1 dead, 1 injured in West Side apartment shooting, SAPD says SAPD officer honored for heroic actions in Stone Oak ▶ 1:46 SAPD officer honored for heroic actions in Stone Oak WATCH: Street flooding on East Side surprises drivers after heavy rainfall in San Antonio ▶ 1:39 WATCH: Street flooding on East Side surprises drivers after heavy rainfall in San Antonio Hours-long TSA lines in Texas ▶ 0:30 Hours-long TSA lines in Texas San Antonio Pets Alive! issues urgent call for puppy fosters ▶ 1:37 San Antonio Pets Alive! issues urgent call for puppy fosters What's new at the Alamo this spring ▶ 0:32 What's new at the Alamo this spring When will construction on South Alamo Street close? ▶ 1:02 When will construction on South Alamo Street close? How to prepare for severe weather ▶ 0:54 How to prepare for severe weather Austin police release video from deadly Sixth Street mass shooting ▶ 1:03 Austin police release video from deadly Sixth Street mass shooting Baptist Health System’s hybrid operating room credited with saving 82-year-old patient’s life ▶ 1:31 Baptist Health System’s hybrid operating room credited with saving 82-year-old patient’s life How the drought is affecting wildflowers ▶ 1:29 How the drought is affecting wildflowers Yearslong drought could be the final straw for South Texas farmers ▶ 1:56 Yearslong drought could be the final straw for South Texas farmers Previous photo Next photo