Construction of new East Side affordable apartment community underway

SAN ANTONIO – East Commerce is a main thoroughfare from the East Side into downtown San Antonio, and like many other areas of the city, finding housing can be a challenge.

In the near future, Central at Commerce may be an option for some.

The new affordable, mixed-income apartment community is the work of a partnership between Opportunity Home San Antonio and the Annex Group, an Indiana-based housing developer.

The project has $107 million in funding from multiple sources, including a city bond.

According to the San Antonio Business Journal, the housing development will offer more than 270 apartments.

The complex will be a few blocks from the Alamodome and sit near the proposed entertainment district known as Project Marvel.

Siboney Diaz-Sanchez with Opportunity Home said construction work is visible at the intersection of Cherry Street and East Commerce.

Some adopt a negative connotation when they hear the terms affordable housing or mixed-income.

Jachobb Michelle, who visits and shops at St. Paul Square, which is within walking distance of the construction site, said that automatically thinking affordable housing means a bad thing is absurd.

“What’s wrong with bringing affordable housing to a place where people are wanted, you know,” Michelle said. “It’ll (be) good to bring more people into the area, but especially for the business and businesses and all that.”

Andy Palacios, who co-owns Atlee’s Rally located in St. Paul Square, shares Michelle’s viewpoint.

“To get more people to live down here, especially if it is affordable like the other apartment complexes, it’s great, and we’re happy to get all types of people down here,” Palacios said.

Palacios said that, being in the hospitality industry himself, affordable housing near hospitality or entertainment districts also allows hospitality professionals a chance to live close to their jobs.

Palacios said that the fact is beneficial threefold for tourists, locals, and businesses alike.

“Not only will they be going around and having a good time if they work, whether it’s at one of the hotels, at the new complex or surrounding areas, they’ll let the guests know where to go, what to see,” Palacios said. “To have them kind of point like hey, this is a more local spot, which helps us and everyone else around us.”

Project leaders of Central at Commerce are planning to offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, according to the San Antonio Business Journal. Rent will fall between 30% and 70% of the median income in the area where the complex is located.

Read also: