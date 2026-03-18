Expanding senior centers, services: Why San Antonio residents, advocates are calling for more resources

SAN ANTONIO – Older adults are concerned about access to places where they can gather, socialize and receive support.

Longtime West Side resident and advocate Henrietta LaGrange was one of several viewers who voiced these concerns at a recent KSAT Town Hall.

“I feel that our seniors are forgotten,” LaGrange said.

LaGrange, who grew up on the West Side, said some San Antonio neighborhoods have more options for older adults, while the West Side appears to have fewer.

She said she noticed the disparity through research after centers began closing in her community.

Senior centers are more than just meals or services for older people. They also provide social interaction, activities and community support that can help combat isolation.

“They interact with each other, and they have platicas — conversations — and they get to eat,” LaGrange said.

The City of San Antonio Department of Human Services operates 12 comprehensive senior centers across the city and also partners with other organizations to expand services.

Through a partnership with Meals on Wheels, the city also helps provide hot mid-day meals at 28 senior nutrition sites, which include parks, recreation centers, nonprofit organizations and faith-based locations.

Other groups are also working to support older residents.

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of San Antonio runs more than a dozen food pantries and meal service locations, including several on the West Side.

“One of our primary focus areas is to make sure we’re taking care of the needs of seniors,” said Lizzy Perales with Catholic Charities.

The organization also provides mobile food distributions that can bring meals directly to parishes, apartment complexes or other locations where seniors need help.

As Bexar County’s population ages, advocates say access to senior programs is becoming increasingly important.

Research shows older adults who experience isolation may face higher rates of food insecurity, health problems and other challenges.

LaGrange said that’s why she plans to keep pushing for more attention to the issue.

“God wants to keep me going every day,” LaGrange said.

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