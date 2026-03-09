From nursing home to royalty: Empowerment portraits lift San Antonio seniors’ spirits

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio photographer is giving nursing home residents the royal treatment — turning seniors into queens and kings for a day with jeweled crowns, full makeovers and glamorous portraits.

What started as a passion project to “highlight the beauty in all women” quickly went viral once Megan Bowling began sharing the images online.

Bowling, the owner of Pop of Color Images, has visited area nursing homes since last year to stage “empowerment photo shoots” for seniors who rarely find themselves in front of a camera.

“I wasn’t expecting the feedback I got at all,” Bowling said. “I think the pictures are a big part of it. They look so happy. They’re smiling. They remind me of Disney queens and kings.”

Monday marked Bowling’s 14th empowerment shoot. Residents are treated to hair and makeup before they step in front of the camera wearing sparkling jewelry, colorful robes and ornate crowns.

One of the women photographed was 88-year-old Barbara.

As stylists fastened pearls and discussed diamonds, Barbara’s eyes instantly lit up.

Barbara’s daughter, Julie Wortham, said the transformation was about far more than lipstick and lashes, especially for residents living with dementia.

“I think the dementia aspect, it kind of brings them a little posture. I’m being seen today,” Wortham said. “Mom, especially when I got here, said, ‘Julie, they are going to take my picture.’ I think it just gives them a feeling of being seen.”

After Barbara’s makeover was complete, Wortham wiped away tears as she watched her mother pose. The two then stepped in front of the camera together for a mother-daughter portrait.

Around the room, seniors laughed, hugged and admired one another’s crowns as Bowling clicked away. She captured women who, for at least one afternoon, felt every bit as regal as they looked.

Pop of Color Images has a Mother’s Day photo shoot planned that members of the public can sign their loved ones up for.

Anyone can sign up by visiting the Facebook event page.