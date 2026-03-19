San Antonio César Chávez march organizers, foundation disbands amid sexual abuse allegations

SAN ANTONIO – The César E. Chávez Legacy & Educational Foundation dissolved Wednesday night after more than three decades, following sexual abuse allegations against the group’s namesake.

In a statement, the organization said it was “deeply saddened and troubled” by the allegations that Chávez abused labor rights activist Dolores Huerta and others.

“These reports describe conduct that is profoundly disturbing, indefensible, and that has caused real pain,” the statement said. “We acknowledge that pain and stand with the Huerta, Rosas, and Murguia families and all survivors.”

The foundation said it has been sustained for more than 30 years by community support, growing beyond preserving Chavez’s legacy.

It was responsible for the annual César E. Chávez March, which leaders canceled less than two weeks ago due to “a sensitive matter.” The foundation also provided assistance to those facing food insecurity and educational opportunities.

“After careful deliberation, our Board of Directors has made the decision to dissolve” the foundation, the statement said, adding the decision reflects an obligation to uphold its values and avoid contributing to further harm.

The group thanked its volunteers, partners and supporters, ending the statement by saying “the spirit of La Causa — service, unity, and care for one another — belongs to the community and will endure.”

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