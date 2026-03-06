Skip to main content
Local News

2026 César E. Chávez March for Justice canceled due to ‘sensitive matter,’ officials say

This year’s edition would have been the 30th edition of the march

Sean Talbot, Manager of Content and Coverage

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Cynthia Montes, Producer

SAN ANTONIO – The César E. Chávez Legacy and Educational Foundation notified the city this week that it is canceling this year’s César E. Chávez March for Justice.

In a memo to members of city council obtained by KSAT, Deputy City Manager María Villagómez wrote that the foundation notified the city that “the reason for the cancellation is a sensitive matter.”

According to the memo, the foundation did not provide any information to the city.

The César E. Chávez Legacy and Educational Foundation has held the march annually since 1997. According to the internal memo, the city provides $200,000 annually to the foundation for the march.

To date, $60,000 has been spent on the march this year. The foundation said it plans on returning that money to the city.

The memo added that the city does plan on observing the César Chávez holiday on March 31, but the city will discuss whether or not it will continue observing the holiday during the next budget process this summer.

KSAT reached out to the both the city and the foundation for more information on the “sensitive matter.”

Neither side has responded to requests for comment.

