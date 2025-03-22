Skip to main content
Local News

Thousands march in San Antonio for César E. Chávez March for Justice

The 29th annual event draws crowds from across town to honor the ideas of the civil rights leader

Devan Karp, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, West Side, Cesar Chavez, Cesar Chavez March For Justice, Downtown

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands across San Antonio marched through town on Saturday to stand for the ideas César E. Chávez fought for as a civil rights leader.

The participants in the 29th annual César E. Chávez March for Justice traveled through the West Side of San Antonio and into downtown.

Col. Gil Coronado, a West Side resident and Our Lady of the Lake University graduate, was the march’s grand marshal.

"My father was a migrant farm worker, so I grew up hearing stories about him being a migrant farm worker from when he was a child," march participant Carmen Martinez said. “Now, I take my son Daniel here to pass along those stories.”

“It’s incredible that even the kids know what’s important right now in a difficult situation,” said Stephanie Torres, another participant.

“I worked last night from six to six this morning,” said Gabriel Renteria and his son Gabriel Jr. “But there was no way I was going to miss this chance to ride in the march.”

“It feels are (sic) so emotional,” marcher Ruth Flores said. “I’ve had chills, yes, from head to toe.”

Organizers of the march told KSAT they are already preparing for next year’s event.

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter.

Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

