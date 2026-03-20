Loop 1604, Blanco Road intersection to close this weekend for work on diverging diamond interchange

SAN ANTONIO – A major intersection along Loop 1604 on the North Side will be closed this weekend due to construction.

Crews will begin to switch traffic for the new diverging diamond interchange (DDI) at Blanco Road over Loop 1604.

The entire intersection in both directions of Blanco Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is converting the intersection to allow easier, faster turns without a dedicated signal.

Traffic on the Loop 1604 frontage roads will need to use bypass lanes.

Temporary signals will be in place, and barriers will be installed to build concrete islands. Pedestrian access may be limited.

TxDOT is urging drivers to slow down, obey posted signs and remain alert while traveling through the work zone.

The DDI will be the first of its kind in the San Antonio area.

What is a diverging diamond interchange (DDI)?

The design will temporarily shift traffic to the left side of the road as drivers head onto Blanco Road over the main lanes of Loop 1604.

The new configuration is expected to improve safety and ease congestion along one of the region’s busiest corridors, according to TxDOT. Similar interchanges are already in use at several locations across Texas.

“A traditional intersection has 26 points where you could potentially have a crash. And a DDI only has 14 points at the intersection where you could potentially crash,” TxDOT spokesperson Jennifer Serold previously told KSAT. “So we’re cutting those crash potential points by almost half.”

The project is entering its final construction phase.

The full interchange is expected to be complete by late summer 2026.

For more information about the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project and the diverging diamond interchange at Blanco Road, visit TxDOT’s website.

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