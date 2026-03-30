City of San Antonio says Ackerman Road dip under Kirby’s jurisdiction; residents question patch work

KIRBY, Texas – The dip on Ackerman Road near Interstate 10 appeared to have been repaired, but residents say it’s not enough.

Some Kirby residents have wondered whether the job of fixing it belonged to the City of San Antonio or Kirby.

San Antonio Public Works Department said this particular issue belongs to Kirby.

Ackerman Road runs from I-10 on its southern end, to Old Seguin Road on its northern end. It then turns into Gibbs Sprawl Road and eventually FM 78.

It lies in the city limits of both San Antonio and Kirby.

Many drivers have discovered a deep dip, not far from I-10, the hard way.

Adam Zepeda was one of them.

“When I first moved in (to Kirby), this thing sent me flying because I didn’t see it,” Zepeda said. “It was like hitting, like an X Games ramp.”

Zepeda, who has lived in Kirby for two years, is not exaggerating.

Another Kirby resident shared videos of two drivers hitting the dip and briefly going airborne just last week.

One of those drivers landed hard, creating sparks.

“It’s real bad. You’re breaking your vehicle bumpers, the undercarriage of your vehicle,” Zepeda said. “If you got kids in the car and anything (that) ain’t tied down, they’re gonna go flying.”

Drivers said they keep a close eye on the brake lights of the vehicles ahead to keep from crashing and damaging their vehicles.

KSAT called and emailed officials with both cities to find out which city limits the dip falls in.

San Antonio Public Works Department responded via emails stating the dip is in Kirby’s jurisdiction.

A department official said they have been in communication with the City of Kirby about the issue.

The department also sent a map showing the San Antonio city limits in relation to Ackerman Road, spanning from I-10 to Pageland Drive.

So far, Kirby city officials have not responded to any of KSAT’s messages but within the last few days, KSAT’s initial story has received attention.

Kirby resident Brianna Barnes said patch work was done just before the weekend.

She said, “They literally had just covered it between early morning of Friday and the late, like early afternoon on Friday.”

After KSAT visited the dip on Ackerman Road on March 21, it appeared that asphalt had been laid in the area.

KSAT asked Barnes who did the work?

“We don’t know if this was the City of San Antonio or if it was the City of Kirby,” Barnes said.

Anna Meyer said she hates to be a critic, but said the work made the dip worse.

“It looks level where the dark is but it’s not,” Meyer said. “And that’s why I said all it did was even increase the fact of somebody who didn’t live out here that was visiting or coming down that road for whatever, they won’t know it’s there and they could hit it and hurt themselves.”

Read also: