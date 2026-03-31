Alamo Head Injury Association helps survivors, caregivers rebuild after TBI

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo Head Injury Association (AHIA) has served the community for 43 years. Its mission is to improve the quality of life and well-being for survivors of brain injury (traumatic or non-traumatic), along with their caregivers and family members.

“Brain injury can change a life in an instant, and while medicine can help heal the body, AHIA cares for the person on the inside,” Executive Director Maureen DeFelice said. “We serve to help survivors and caregivers rebuild their lives in their new normal, surrounded by a community that truly understands what they’re going through because caring for the soul is just as essential as caring for the body.”

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Acquired brain injury, often called ABI, is an injury that can be caused by a traumatic event or a non-traumatic medical issue. It is not hereditary or congenital. ABI can change how the brain works, affecting everything from movement and memory to mood and daily functioning.

DeFelice said those changes can be life-altering long after the initial injury.

“Brain injury leads to isolation, loss of job, friends, memories and ability to function,” she said. “It’s more than just an injury; it’s a loss of your whole way of life.”

AHIA works to reduce that isolation by offering monthly, in-person support groups for brain injury survivors and separate in-person groups for caregivers.

The organization also hosts a monthly virtual support group specifically for caregivers, providing a place to talk openly with others who understand the day-to-day challenges.

The organization also helps with practical needs through grants for people who have experienced moderate to severe ABI. Those grants can help cover expenses tied to recovery and quality of life, including education, home accessibility modifications, recreation and medical care.

The 25th annual Brain Injury Symposium

AHIA’s biggest annual education event is its Brain Injury Symposium, typically held during Brain Injury Awareness Month. The 25th Annual Brain Injury Symposium is scheduled for Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at the Pestana Lecture Hall at UT Health San Antonio. The full-day conference runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features expert speakers and educational presentations.

This year’s theme is “Multidisciplinary Perspectives in Recovery from Acquired Brain Injury,” focusing on how different specialties work together to improve outcomes for survivors and families across South Texas.

The event is produced by Catherine Torrington Eaton, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, who chairs the symposium committee. Maria Pollifrone, DO, an associate professor of brain injury medicine and associate program director of the PM&R residency in UT Health San Antonio’s Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, will serve as moderator.

Organizers said the symposium brings together medical professionals, rehabilitation specialists, caregivers and community partners for evidence-based education, networking and survivor-centered learning.

How to register

The symposium offers Continuing Education Credits (CE) for nurses, therapists, counselors and case managers. Anyone who would like to attend this event will need to complete registration before purchasing tickets.

The Alamo Head Injury Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by brain injury through education, advocacy, and compassionate support across South Texas.

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