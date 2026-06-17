How to protect your property from an uptick in mosquitoes after rain, humidity

SAN ANTONIO – When you hear that noticeable, annoying sound, you start fanning or swatting at your ears because you know mosquitoes are out for blood.

All the recent rain and the humidity have created the perfect environment for mosquitoes to breed.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick in our service requests through the 311 line,” said Joel Lara, the senior environmental health officer for San Antonio Metro Health’s Vector Control Services, which keeps an eye on the mosquito population.

Lara said Vector Control has been surveilling mosquitoes since April, when all of the rain started.

“We deploy specialized traps that we set out throughout the city. We monitor those traps and the mosquitoes that we collect from those traps,” he said. “We test for West Nile virus, and we also respond to public service requests that come in through our main city 311 line.”

Lara said those 311 service requests for mosquitoes answered by Vector Control Services are for city and city commercial properties and for areas around the city where trapped mosquitoes have tested positive for illnesses. Vector Control techs will spray or fog that area to kill mosquitoes.

San Antonians needing an elevated response to mosquitoes for their private property would have to contact a pest control company on their own.

He said that depending on the species of mosquito, it takes between five to 14 days for larvae to become adult mosquitoes that bite, and we usually see mosquitoes flying around five to seven days after it rains.

Lara said if there are places or things on your property that don’t drain completely or constantly collect water, there are some products, such as mosquito dunks, at various retailers that can be added to the water to kill mosquito larvae.

“Throw (in) a mosquito dunk and that will prevent mosquito from developing,” he said.

While you cannot get rid of them completely, Lara said you can keep your yard and properties from being busy nurseries for the insect.

“Drain all standing water at least once a week from containers, from flowerpots, from bird baths, and even pet bowls,” he said. “You want to keep vegetation low; you want to trim back the trees to open the canopy, allow air to flow through the yard, because mosquitoes, adult mosquitoes, you know, like (anything) else, they seek shelter.”

Lara said mosquitoes like to rest in overgrown vegetation.

He added that the key is to be consistent with removing standing water and mowing grass and cutting down vegetation, since vegetation grows quickly when it rains.

Metro Health also offered the following tips to deal with mosquitoes:

When indoors, if you can, use the air conditioner.

Use screens to cover doors and windows.

Use an FDA-approved insect repellent that has Deet or lemon Eucalyptus oil, or Picaridin.

Cover up your legs and arms as much you can when outside.

Stay indoors when mosquitoes are most active, which is at dusk and dawn.

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