150+ recruits test positive for influenza as outbreak hits Lackland AFB, reports say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A flu outbreak is spreading among recruits at Lackland Air Force Base following the end of the mandatory flu vaccination policy for U.S. military personnel.

At least 159 recruits have tested positive for influenza, and two have been hospitalized, according to two sources familiar with the matter who spoke to ABC News. One of those sources said the actual number of cases and hospitalizations could be higher.

An Air Force spokesperson confirmed the outbreak to ABC News.

“Over the last three weeks, there has been a localized influenza outbreak among trainees at Basic Military Training,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Medical professionals and Public Health officials have implemented mitigation measures to isolate and treat symptomatic trainees to reduce further exposure and continue to monitor the situation.”

The spokesperson added that symptomatic trainees are receiving antiviral medications, including Tamiflu, and will return to training once cleared by medical professionals.

Vaccination policy change at the center of outbreak

The outbreak follows a policy change announced in April by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who made the annual flu vaccine optional for all U.S. military personnel — both active duty and reserve. Previously, the vaccine had been mandatory.

“Our new policy is simple: If you, an American warrior entrusted to defend this nation, believe that the flu vaccine is in your best interest, then you are free to take it; you should. But we will not force you,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth had described the previous policy as “overly broad and not rational.”

Since the mandate was lifted, the flu vaccination rate among recruits at the San Antonio base has dropped to roughly 40%, down from nearly 100%, ABC News sources said.

The Pentagon has since granted exceptions to the new policy for several branches and agencies. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told ABC News that exceptions were approved for the Army, Navy, Air Force, National Security Agency and Defense Health Agency.

“The decisions were based upon thorough risk assessments and are designed to maximize operational readiness, lethality, and force generation, while safeguarding at-risk populations,” Parnell said.

Recruit death under investigation

The outbreak comes as ABC News reports the Air Force is also investigating the death of a recruit at the base.

Keon McDaniel was in his sixth week of Basic Military Training when he suffered a medical emergency on June 12, according to ABC News. He was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he later died.

The Air Force said a comprehensive medical review is underway to determine the cause of the medical emergency. It remains unclear whether McDaniel’s death is connected to the flu outbreak.

ABC News’ Dr. Jade Cobern, Luis Martinez and Mary Kekatos contributed to this report.

Read also: