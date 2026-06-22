Camels return to the Alamo for early World Camel Day celebration

SAN ANTONIO – Visitors to the Alamo got an early look at a little-known chapter of Texas history this weekend as the Texas Camel Corps brought camels to the historic grounds ahead of World Camel Day.

The event highlighted the U.S. Army’s 1850s experiment with using camels to move supplies across the Southwest. Camels were considered useful for the region because they could withstand extreme heat and required far less water than horses or mules.

For a short time, the Alamo served as an Army depot. Camels stationed at Camp Verde, northwest of San Antonio, were part of that military effort.

The Texas Camel Corps uses living history programs to share the story of the camel experiment and its connection to Texas. The Alamo visit gave guests a chance to see the animals up close while learning about their role in the state’s military past.

World Camel Day is on Monday, offering another chance to recognize the animal’s unusual place in Texas and U.S. history.

Read also: