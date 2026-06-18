Young entrepreneurs take over Pearl for Children's Night Market

SAN ANTONIO – Some of San Antonio’s youngest business owners are setting up shop at Pearl this summer.

The Children’s Entrepreneur Night Market gives kids ages 5 to 17 the chance to create, price and sell their own products to the community.

From handmade jewelry and artwork to sweet treats, crafts and slime, each booth is run by a young entrepreneur learning real-world business skills.

The market is designed to teach kids the basics of running a business, including customer service, money management, creativity and confidence.

Shoppers can stop by to support the young vendors and see what the next generation of San Antonio business owners are creating.

The Children’s Entrepreneur Night Market takes place at Pearl from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on select summer Wednesdays.

The next markets are scheduled for July 15 and August 19.

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