San Antonio Spurs to bring back Silver Dancers 8 years after absence

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Spurs dance team tied to decades of nostalgia is expected to return to the Frost Bank Center’s hardwood for the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SSE) announced the Silver Dancers will join the Hype Squad to expand its in-game entertainment lineup, the team said in a news release.

Originally established in 1991, the Silver Dancers are an all-women’s dance team that entertained fans and cheered for all five Spurs championships.

The Silver Dancers were discontinued by SSE in 2018, citing "lack of fan interest," and replaced by the current Hype Squad, a co-ed group made up of dancers, break dancers, tumblers and stunters.

>> Former Silver Dancers disappointed in decision to eliminate team

Eight years — and one trip to the NBA Finals — later, the Silver Dancers are slated to return to heighten the basketball arena’s energy during home games.

Silver Dancers (Courtesy)

“The Silver Dancers and Hype Squad each bring their own energy, skillset and connection to our fans, and we’re excited to expand our entertainment lineup in a way that reflects the spirit of the Spurs both on the court and in the community,” said Jordan Mandelkorn, SSE vice president of marketing, in the release.

The release stated the Silver Dancers will perform at select Spurs home games and community events throughout the season.

“Their return signals the organization’s continued focus on expanding fan entertainment while bringing a meaningful part of Spurs nostalgia and fan experience to a new generation,” the release said.

People interested in joining the Silver Dancers have until June 28 to try out for the team. The release said registration for auditions can be found online.

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