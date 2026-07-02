With 3 boat ramps, mid-lake fireworks show, Canyon Lake prepares for busy Fourth of July

CANYON LAKE, Texas – Though Canyon Lake’s water level is low, local officials say there’s plenty of lake to enjoy this holiday weekend.

“Compared to a year ago today, Canyon Lake is up almost 10-and-a-half feet from where it was, and it’s fantastic,” Mike Dussere, the general manager of the Water Oriented Recreation District (WORD) of Comal County, said while boating on the lake Wednesday.

Three of the 23 boat ramps for Canyon Lake are open: Canyon Park (#18) , Canyon Lake Marina (#19), and Jacob’s Creek Park at the Joint Base San Antonio Recreation park (#14).

The boat ramps are all open to the public for a fee, and the marina’s general manager said it has a few overnight slips available.

Each ramp has a limited amount of parking for boat trailers. So getting there early enough will be key for revelers who want to get on the lake.

Getting off the lake is likely to take more time, though, with Dussere estimating it could be a “couple of hours” to get your boat back on its trailer after an evening fireworks show.

Kayakers, paddle boarders and others who can carry their boats can still launch from at least the Comal County boat ramps, which are are otherwise closed to power boats: ramps 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 22, and 23.

Last year, the lake was only slightly above the historic low it had hit in April, about 32 feet below the full level. As of Thursday, it was down nearly 21 feet.

Still, at its deepest, the lake is more than 100 feet deep.

However, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Philip Anderson warned boaters who haven’t been on the lake in a while to be cautious, as they may be unfamiliar with new navigational hazards because of the lower water level, such as trees below the surface.

“I would say stay in the main body of the lake,” Anderson advised for people towing water skiers or tubers. “Don’t do any of that up in the coves because that’s where the majority of the hazards are going to be.”

With the water back up a bit, Canyon Lake Marina and Crane’s Mill Marina General Manager Angela Tobin anticipates a busy weekend.

“I think people are realizing that Canyon Lake is making its way back,” Tobin said.

Also drawing people to the lake is an on-the-water professional fireworks show, "Liberty on the Lake,“ which the WORD of Comal County says will be a first of its kind for Canyon Lake.

The "Liberty on the Lake" July 4 fireworks show at Canyon Lake will use a barge to shoot fireworks from the middle of the lake. (KSAT)

Wes Walker, the operations manager for WORD of Comal County, said they had been part of the event’s planning committee, along with other local businesses, organizations and individuals.

“Then the idea was, ‘well, do you want to do it off a barge in the middle of the lake?’” Walker asked. “And then somebody piped up, and they’re like, ‘oh, it is the 250th.’ And I was like ‘all right, fair enough. Go big or go home, right?’”

“We’re going to make this thing awesome,” Walker said. “It’s going to be huge.”

For anyone hoping to watch from the shore, both Comal Park and Canyon Park will be free for entry after 7:30 p.m. The fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Boat Ramp information

Three boat ramps are open to the public for the July 4 holiday weekend at Canyon Lake (KSAT)

#18 - Canyon Park

ADDRESS: Canyon Park Rd, Canyon Lake, TX

REGULAR HOURS: 7:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m. (last entry), out by 7:30 p.m.

JULY 4 HOURS: 7:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m. (last entry), REOPEN 7:30 p.m. free entry for fireworks

FEE: $20 per out-of-county vehicle, $5 per Comal County vehicle, $0 for disabled veterans

#19 - Canyon Lake Marina

ADDRESS: 280 Marina Drive, Canyon Lake, TX

REGULAR HOURS: 9:00 a.m. —7:00 p.m.

JULY 4 HOURS: 9:00 a.m. — after fireworks

FEE: $30 ramp fee

#14 - Jacob’s Creek Park at JBSA Recreation Park

ADDRESS: Jacobs Creek Park Road, Canyon Lake, TX

REGULAR HOURS: 7:00 a.m. — dark

JULY 4 HOURS: 8:00 a.m. —after fireworks

FEE: $20 per vehicle, $15 per vehicle with D.O.D. ID

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