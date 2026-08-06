BCSO: Child hospitalized in critical condition after going underwater at north Bexar County pool Incident occurred in the 25800 block of Turquoise Sky, near Wilderness Oak The caller told the dispatcher that a child had possibly drowned at the pool. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A boy was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after going underwater at a north Bexar County neighborhood pool Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded to an injured child call around 5:50 p.m. in the 25800 block of Turquoise Sky, which is located near Wilderness Oak.
The caller told the dispatcher that a child had possibly drowned at the pool.
As of 11 a.m. Thursday, a BCSO spokesperson told KSAT that the boy remains in critical condition.
Further information was not readily available. Check back later for updates. Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors John Paul Barajas headshot
John Paul Barajas is an anchor/reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.
Sonia DeHaro headshot
Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.
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