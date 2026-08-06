BCSO: Child hospitalized in critical condition after going underwater at north Bexar County pool

The caller told the dispatcher that a child had possibly drowned at the pool.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A boy was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after going underwater at a north Bexar County neighborhood pool Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to an injured child call around 5:50 p.m. in the 25800 block of Turquoise Sky, which is located near Wilderness Oak.

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The caller told the dispatcher that a child had possibly drowned at the pool.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, a BCSO spokesperson told KSAT that the boy remains in critical condition.

Further information was not readily available. Check back later for updates.

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